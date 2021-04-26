18 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan as recoveries surge

On Monday (26 April), health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan bringing the cumulative total in the province during the third wave of infections to 1,002.

Of the new cases, 4 were discovered in Hua Hin, bringing the cumulative total of cases in the district to 670, while 14 were discovered in Pranburi.

Of the 1,002 total cases in the province, 591 are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while a total of 409 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

18 patients are described as being in a serious condition.

Two more deaths were also reported.

26 April confirmed new cases by district:

– Hua Hin: +4 (674 cases total)

– Pranburi: +14 (180 total)

– Sam Roi Yod: +0 (22 total)

– Kui Buri: +0 (13 total)

– Prachuap Khir Khan: +0 (93 total)

– Thap Sakae: +1 (4 total)

– Bang Saphan: +0 (16 total)

– Bang Saphan Noi: 0 (0 total)

Data shared by provincial health officials on Monday showed the number of people who have recovered from the virus has surged in recent days.

The graph below shows the number of recoveries, which now stands at 409, indicated by the green line.

The blue bars represent the number of cases in the province each day from April 1.

