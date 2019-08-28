1st Friendly Match Organised by Hua Hin Badminton Club

On August 23, 2019 at the gym of Queen Sirikit Park (19 Rai), Hua Hin, Prachuab Kirikhan, Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, mayor of Hua Hin presided in the opening of the 1st Hua Hin Badminton Club Friendly Match together with Mr. Manoon Kamjadphai, chairman of the club and the management committee, along with the municipal executives and badminton athletes and 80 other people who have participated in the event.

In this event competition, aside from building a good relationship among the members of the club, it also promotes and support activities in badminton.

These activities will help athletes and players build interest in the sport itself and the importance of being healthy through physical exercise. To teach athletes to be united, to express the art of sportsmanship and to learn the acceptance of defeat in a competition. Cash prizes were awarded during this 2-day competition by various sponsors.

