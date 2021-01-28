2 deaths in a tragic road accident

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
27 JAN., BANG SAPHANA pickup truck delivering poultry products lost control and fell into the ditch crashing a tree along Petchakasem Road in Bang Saphan subdistrict yesterday. Arriving at the scene, 2 men were pronounced dead inside the truck whilst rescue workers had to use a cutting machine to retrieve the bodies stuck inside.

Witnesses said the truck was travelling at a high speed before losing control and fell into the ditch. The driver was identified as 46-year-old Uthit Wongwian and 44-year-old passenger Suriya Singsuwan.

The pickup truck was on its way to deliver poultry products in Bang Saphan when the incident happened.

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
