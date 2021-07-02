2 July: Prachuap Khiri Khan reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 14 in Hua Hin

Health officials reported a total of 19 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Thursday (July 2), 14 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Of the cases in Hua Hin, 8 were found linked to the cluster the pineapple factory and 2 cases from the Royal Golf Course.

Two other cases were found in Prachuap Khiri Khan and one each in Pranburi, Bang Saphan and Kuiburi.

Zero new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths remains at 6.

Friday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,744.

Meanwhile, 41 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 2,744 cumulative total cases in the province, 530 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 2,208 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 12 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 17 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 70,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 47,700 receiving a first dose and 23,000 receiving two doses.

comments