20% discount on advertising with Hua Hin Today – but be quick

‘Tis the season for businesses in Hua Hin to start ramping up their marketing campaigns for Christmas and New Year.

As your company’s marketing plans begin to focus on the holiday season, it is important that you look at ways to amplify your message in order to reach audiences in Hua Hin and beyond.

In the run up to what is typically Hua Hin’s high season, Hua Hin Today is launching a special promotional campaign to support local businesses.

Sign up before November 1, and receive a 20% discount on advertising across all Hua Hin Today platforms: print, website, social media and newsletter.

The 20% discount applies to the prices listed in our media kit and are available to new customers only.

The rates are available for a minimum advertising period of three months, such as Nov, Dec and Jan.

To request our rate card or for more information email:

🇹🇭 🇬🇧 info@huahintoday.com

Why advertise with Hua Hin Today?

Advertising with Hua Hin Today is a great, cost-effective way to get your business in front of people in Hua Hin, be that expats, tourists and locals.

Our range of online and offline platforms means we offer solutions for all business types and most budgets.

Our audience

Our audience is vocal, social and looks to us as the authority on all things local.

They live here. They travel here. They shop, eat and drink here.

We’re the place they come to first to find out about everything that is happening in Hua Hin.

Let your business or brand be seen where it matters most.

Incredible reach

Whether it’s through our print version or online via our website and social media pages, Hua Hin Today’s reach is unrivalled.

Hua Hin’s only English language newspaper ✅

Hua Hin most followed and engaged Facebook page ✅

Hua Hin’s most visited English language news website ✅

Hua Hin Today in numbers

Newspaper circulation: 6,000 (as of Oct 2022)

circulation: 6,000 (as of Oct 2022) Facebook : 13,000 followers

: 13,000 followers Twitter : 2,100 followers

: 2,100 followers Website : 150,000 visitors per month

: 150,000 visitors per month Email: 1,300 newsletter subscribers

To request our rate card or for more information email:

🇹🇭 🇬🇧 info@huahintoday.com

comments