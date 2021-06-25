2,000 cattle in Prachuap Khiri Khan to be vaccinated against lumpy skin disease

Livestock officers will begin vaccinating almost 2,000 cows and buffalos in a bid to stop the spread of a deadly disease infecting cattle throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Following an outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle in the province in May, some 1,904 animals have been infected. The disease has spread among cattle belonging to a total of 576 farmers in 8 districts in the province.

On Thursday (June 24) officers from Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Livestock Department, told Hua Hin Today it had secured 2,000 vaccine doses that will be administered to cattle within the next week.

Livestock officers will also give training to farmers on spraying pesticides and other chemicals that can help prevent future outbreaks of the disease.

The vaccine rollout in Prachaup Khiri Khan will be part of a project to vaccinate thousands of cattle throughout Thailand.

The Department of Livestock Development has set aside 30 million baht in order to secure 100,000 vaccine doses to be administered to cattle nationwide.

Last month, outbreaks of lumpy skin disease were reported in 41 out of 76 provinces across Thailand.

The disease is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as mosquitoes and ticks.

While it can not be transmitted to humans, people are advised to avoid eating meat from an animal infected with the disease.

As a precautionary measure, Malaysia recently announced it was suspending imports of cattle and buffaloes from Thailand until further notice.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of lumpy skin disease has caused economic problems to farmers already affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thailand’s Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) has partnered with insurance companies, to make cattle insurance possible, and cattle farmers can now insure their herds against accidents, natural disasters and several diseases, including lumpy skin disease.

BAAC manager Thanarat Ngamwalirat said Southeast Insurance will insure dairy cows, for an annual premium of 810 baht per animal, including VAT and insurance tax.

The maximum coverage is 30,000 baht in case the cow dies in an accident, natural disaster or of a disease. The insurance deal covers dairy cows aged between 18 months and eight years, which have a health certificate issued by a veterinarian.

He said insurance for cattle raised for their meat will be handled by Dhipaya Insurance and Syn Mun Kong Insurance.

The premium is set at 400 baht per animal, including VAT and insurance tax, while coverage will last for six months at a maximum of 30,000 baht in case of death by accident, natural disaster or of disease.

Eligible cattle must be healthy, not exceeding 36 months old and already vaccinated against haemorrhagic septicemia and foot and mouth disease.

