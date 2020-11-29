2020 Hua Hin Night Run Super Fun on the Beach

28 Nov, Rajabhakti Park, Hua Hin – Pol Maj Gen Angkoon Nlamung, Secretary of the Auditor-General presided over the event of “Hua Hin Night Run Super Fun on the Beach 2020”. Hua Hin District Chief Mr Prayong Chanteng, Huahin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, Tourist Police Advisor Somchai Krachaejerm, Ms Wasana Srikanjana from Hua Hin / Cha-am Tourism Business and thousands of runners have also participated in this fun-filled exciting event.

The event was organized to raise funds for various Tourist Police and volunteer’s training program, including supporting the under privilege people in Hua Hin and nearby districts.

The fun run kicked-off at Rajabhakti Park and finishes at Suan Son Pradipat Beach where a musical concert and colourful hot air balloon show were held.

Source & photos: www.huahinsarn.com

