2020 Hua Hin Pitbull & Bullies Meeting

On Nov 15, Hua Hin Deputy Mayor Montree Chuphu hosted the 7th Hua Hin Pitbull & Bully Meeting with Mr Thamrong Phocheephan, President of Hua Hin Pitbull Club and Ms Paradee Boonsong, Assistant General Manager of Market Village Hua Hin Shopping Centre.

There were several dog shows and competitions during the event that captured many visitors’ attention. This annual meeting was organised by Hua Hin Pitbull & Bullies Club to gather pet enthusiasts and dog breeders across the country.

Photos: www.huahinsarn.com

