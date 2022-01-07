21 Omicron cases confirmed in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Health officials say they have detected 21 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

According to provincial public health doctor Dr. Wara Selawattanakul, 14 of the cases were local transmissions, while 6 cases were found among people who had travelled from overseas. One case is still being investigated.

Dr. Wara said people should not panic following the discovery of the cases but urged people not to drop their guard against the virus.

Both locals and business operators are advised to to strictly follow Covid-19 control measures.

In addition, people should also get vaccinated, especially the elderly, those with underlying health conditions or people in other high risk groups, Dr. Wara said.

People who are returning to the province after celebrating New Year should also take an ATK test as a proactive measure to help try and limit the spread of the virus.

comments