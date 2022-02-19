226 illegal job seekers caught in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Border officials have caught 226 job seekers from Myanmar at two locations in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

At 2am on Saturday morning, local residents alerted officials at the Khao Din border checkpoint in Ao Noi after spotting a large group of people crossing the border.

In total, 145 Myanmar nationals, 96 women and 49 men were arrested.

The group told officers they had traveled from Mudong Village close to the Singkhon border pass. They said they had paid agents 20,000 baht per head on the promise they would be given work in Samut Sakhon, Ratchaburi and Bangkok.

They said there were several thousand more job seekers in Mudong Village who were planning to cross over the border into Thailand.

Later on Saturday, another 81 job seekers were caught along the Chong Sib Sop natural border pathway in Mueang District.

All 226 of the illegal job seekers were sent back to Singkhon border where they were met by soldiers from Myanmar.

There is an agreement in place between Thailand and Myanmar which states that any migrants who are caught entering Thailand within 3 kilometers of the border in Prachuap Khiri Khan can simply be returned to officials in Myanmar, rather than being arrested and undergoing formal deportation.

