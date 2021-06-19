3,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to be administered in Prachuap Khiri Khan next week

Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan have announced they will administer 3,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on June 22.

The people who will receive the vaccine are those aged over 60 or people with underlying health conditions who registered using the Mor Prom System.

Thai people who registered can check if they are one of the people selected to receive the vaccine next week by visiting: http://www.pcko.moph.go.th/checklist-vaccine.html and entering their ID card number.

Alternatively, they can contact their local government hospital to check the status of their appointment.

Currently the majority of vaccinations in the province are taking place every Monday.

This is because it is not certain how many vaccine doses the province will receive from the Ministry of Public from one week to the next.

By administering vaccines weekly, it allows for provincial health officials to more easily allocate vaccines to patients.

