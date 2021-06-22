3,000 more AstraZeneca vaccine doses administered throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan

Health officials have said that 3,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were administered to people in Prachuap Khiri Khan as scheduled on Tuesday (June 22).

The doses were administered to those aged over 60 or with underlying health conditions at government hospitals in all eight districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

According to provincial health officials, 14,000 have received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Prachuap Khiri Khan, while 23,329 people have received one dose of the Sinovac, with 22,198 people have received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine.

The majority of people who have received the Sinovac vaccine are health care workers, frontline workers, teachers, and people whose occupations but them at risk of infection.

To date, 70,000 people have registered for the vaccine using the Mor Prachuap Prom system.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that surveillance will be increased in the south of the province as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Beta (South African) variant, which has been discovered in provinces in southern Thailand.

Screening points will be set up on Petchkasem Road in front of the Chaiyarach Service Unit (Bang Saphan Noi) to monitor those travelling into the province.

The screening points will be manned by officers from related departments working 24 hours a day.

The staff will measure the temperature and observe the symptoms of travellers, as well as collect travel details and information from people passing through the screening point.

If a person has a high fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or more and wants to stay in Prachuap Province area, public health officials at the checkpoint will coordinate with the local public health authorities to arrange a COVID-19 test immediately.

If the person reports a high temperature but only intends to travel through the province, they will be allowed to continue on their journey, health officials said.

