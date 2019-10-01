Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall promotes the love of natural wealth and encourages the subconscious mind for people to continuously preserve Mother Nature, proudly presents the “Hub of Hug” event. There will be various exhibitions, activities and contests during the event.

October 15 – 23 at the Blue Hall – 1st floor

“Bluport Miracle Fest 2019” (Flora for life)

(Flora for life) “Botanical Garden”– a replication of forest park in a shady environment with natural atmosphere surrounded by tropical plants and beautiful ornamental foliage.

“The Butterfly Dome” – discover the magical beauty of the butterfly kingdom of over 16 rare species that you can observe up-close and personal. Open your mind and knowledge to the world mysterious life cycle of butterflies.

October 18

“Creative Artwork Contest” – watch the students from secondary and higher schools compete in creating unique artwork made from waste materials and recycled products.

“Flea Market” – a display of fresh products from farms and eco products (ECO market) in more than 20 stalls at Portwalk BF, basement level.

“Workshop Activities” – creating a miniature garden in a glass bottle (Terrarium workshop); “Crushed Flowers & Leaves” – creating beautiful leaf prints by crushing and extracting the colors from flowers and leaves;

“Handicrafts and Inventions” – creating art from waste materials and recycled products from Trash Hero Hua Hin.

“Providing happiness and bonding to Bluport customers and the town of Hua Hin …”

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/BluportHuaHinOfficial/ or call 032-905-11

