The Future of Media and Tourism Development

On October 16th, Ms. Wasana Srikanjana, President of Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association, organised a special seminar called ‘Media and Tourism Development’. During their monthly meeting at Navipirom Hotel Hua Hin Dr. Thanachai Theerapattanawong was the guest speaker.

Dr. Thanachai, the Chairman of Jaynalyn Media Co Ltd and owner of Hua Hin Today is a businessman with more than 40 years of experience in the publishing industry. He shared his knowledge and visions in social media advertising and its role in the tourism industry.

He said that while the newspaper businesses are slowly closing down its door, he is confident that the expansion of printed media will prolong through different platforms of advertisement and ways of delivering information to the public. His company’s future plan is to open a newspaper outlet in Chiang Mai called Thailand Today News.

The main languages will be in Chinese and English due to the growing numbers of Chinese living in Chiang Mai.

In the coming year, the company will launch more newspaper outlets in other provinces where many foreigners are living such as in Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Khon Kaen. “Of course, in today’s world, digital media is very important” said Dr. Thanachai. And as a result, he founded the English news centre hub: Thailandtoday.co which is a website that gathers all the news around Thailand from 77 provinces.

He said that he appreciated the brilliant idea of the Thai government in launching the project “Taste, Shop, Spend” to promote the country’s economy during the low season. With over 10 million registered users in just a short period of time, the project

was considered a huge success.

This project was about encouraging people to spend money and boost the economy during this period.

Dr. Thanachai also recommends Hua Hin businessmen should apply this kind of strategy to promote tourism in Prachuap province through government agencies like TAT and other private entrepreneurs. During the convention, there was a banking business package introduced by the District Director of SME Phetchaburi and the Bank of Ayudhaya Public Company Limited.

The package which allows merchants to easily apply for loans. Ms. Wasana and the members of Hua Hin – Cha-Am Tourism Business Association presented a bouquet of flowers to welcome the new Director of TAT Phetchaburi office, Ms. Chompoo Marrussot and two other deputies as well.

Another honourable guest, Pol. Maj. Warodom Bairua, Chief Inspector of the Tourist Police Station 2, Division 3, was also at the seminar to introduce a new LINE App service for tourists that need urgent assistance. This app comes in 3 languages (English, Thai and Chinese) which can also be easily downloaded.

By Hua Hin Today

