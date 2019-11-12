Due to the refurbishment of the district’s water supply system, Hua Hin Provincial Waterworks Authority announced that there will be a “water supply cut-off” on Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019 from 9:00 – 16:00 hours in the following areas:

Nong Kae (along south railway road area –‘Thang Rot Fai’) Soi Hua Hin 102 up to Suksabai Intersection South Railway Road up to Chomsin area Khao Phitak area Areas along Royal Hua Hin Golf Club Ang Nam area Samor Phrong ans Samor Tan area Boh Fai area Petchkasem Road from Soi Hua Hin 1 – 35 Petchkasem Road from Soi Hua Hin 2 – 40/2 opposite Klai Kang Won Palace Canal Road from Soi Chonprathan 11 – 35 and nearby areas

The Waterworks Authority apologizes for any inconvenience.

