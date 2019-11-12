Due to the refurbishment of the district’s water supply system, Hua Hin Provincial Waterworks Authority announced that there will be a “water supply cut-off” on Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019 from 9:00 – 16:00 hours in the following areas:
- Nong Kae (along south railway road area –‘Thang Rot Fai’)
- Soi Hua Hin 102 up to Suksabai Intersection
- South Railway Road up to Chomsin area
- Khao Phitak area
- Areas along Royal Hua Hin Golf Club
- Ang Nam area
- Samor Phrong ans Samor Tan area
- Boh Fai area
- Petchkasem Road from Soi Hua Hin 1 – 35
- Petchkasem Road from Soi Hua Hin 2 – 40/2 opposite Klai Kang Won Palace
- Canal Road from Soi Chonprathan 11 – 35 and nearby areas
The Waterworks Authority apologizes for any inconvenience.