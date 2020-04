The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) together with Hua Hin Municipality is organising a special flight mission to publicise and distribute additional information regarding Covid-19 situation in Hua Hin area both in English and in Thai languages. Details of this distribution operation will later be announced.

The RTAF 5th Squadron will dispatch an AU 23 aircraft for the mission which will be operating from April 20 – 30. The public is advised to stay tuned for more updates.

By Hua Hin Today

