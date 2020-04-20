Daily distributions of food relief

Yesterday April 19, Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, Deputy Mayor Montri Chuphu, Ms Pailin Khongphan and Mr Watchara Sirithianthong Managing Director of Teeya Master Systems Co., Ltd. (manufacturer of CCTV cameras) jointly prepared and distributed 700 food boxes, 700 bottles of drinking water, student’s shoes and slippers to the children and people of Hua Hin district who were affected by the Covid-19 crisis at Pone Kingpetch Park, next to the Hua Hin municipal building.

These distributions will be held daily until 30 April and would even continue if the situation of Covid-19 has not yet been resolved.

