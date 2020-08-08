Yesterday at the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas, Hua Hin District Chief Mr Prayong Chanteng presided over the opening of Hua Hin Food Festival 2020 along with Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, and Ms Soraya Homchun, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan Office in welcoming local visitors as well as tourists.

This was the first major event (since the Covid crisis) organised by leading 5-star hotels and famous restaurants in Hua Hin and Cha-Am catering on exceptional food and beverages in order to promote local tourism and revive Hua Hin’s economy. The Food Festival runs from 7-8 August 2020.

In addition, Air Asia has also debut their first domestic flight from Chiang Mai and Udon Thani to support the “We Travel Together” project in Hua Hin.

