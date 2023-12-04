38 photos of the new Hua Hin Train Station

Ahead of the opening of the new Hua Hin Train Station on December 11, here is a selection of photographs of inside the new station.

From December 11, all ticketing services will operate from the new elevated train station.

From December 15, all trains to Hua Hin will arrive and depart the new elevated train station.

Thereafter, more services, such as the retail space, will be integrated into the new station.

This move is part introduction of the southern dual-track train line, promising to revolutionize train travel in the region.

A notable benefit of the new dual track line is the reduced travel time between Hua Hin and Bangkok, now estimated to be approximately three hours – a substantial improvement over current travel times.

The new three-story train station reflects the unique character of Hua Hin, blending modernity with tradition.

It stands out with its striking red and cream façade that pays homage to the design of its predecessor.

The new station is equipped with modern amenities including elevators, escalators, fire escapes, and specialized rooms for various needs such as breastfeeding and luggage storage.

These photos were taken on Nov 25, 2023.

