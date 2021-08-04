4 Aug: Prachuap reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, 56 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Aug 4) reported 108 new COVID-19 cases, 56 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 25 cases were found in Pranburi, 6 in Sam Roi Yot, 1 in Kuiburi, 4 in Thap Sakae, 7 in Bang Saphan, 1 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 8 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Some of the cases in each district were linked to clusters as follows:

Hua Hin shopping mall cluster: 9 cases

Pranbuir hospital cluster: 4 cases

Kuiburi private party cluster: 1 case

No new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 19.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 5,143.

Meanwhile, 53 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 5,143 cumulative total cases in the province, 1,102 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 5,143 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 63 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 144 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 146,950 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 107,725 have received one dose and 37,474 have received both doses. 1,751 people have received a third ‘booster’.

362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

