4 million tourists, of which 173,000 were foreigners, visited Prachuap Khiri Khan in Q1 2023

The tourism industry in Prachuap Khiri Khan province has experienced an increase in visitor numbers during the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest data released by the Department of Tourism and Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The figures indicate a boost to the local economy and underscore the province’s continued popularity, particularly among domestic tourists but also increasing numbers of foreign tourists.

From January to April 2023, the province welcomed a total of 4,052,403 tourists. This number includes 3,879,798 Thai tourists and 172,605 foreign tourists.

Compared to the same period in the previous year, these figures reflect an 39% increase in overall tourist arrivals, according to Mr Achawan Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan office.

The data reveals that Thai tourists constituted the majority of visitors to Prachuap Khiri Khan during Q1 2023, accounting for approximately 96% of the total tourist influx.

Prachuap Khiri Khan’s hotels and accommodations have experienced robust occupancy rates during this period. The average occupancy rate stood at 77.21%, indicating the demand for lodging options within the province.

Mr Achawan said that during Q1, the tourism industry Prachuap Khiri Khan generated revenue totalling 14,583.43 million baht.

The rise in visitor numbers can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the province’s diverse range of attractions and activities. Prachuap Khiri Khan is renowned for its great beaches, national parks, and historical sites, offering a wealth of options for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and culture aficionados alike.

The latest data is expected to serve as a solid foundation for further development and marketing strategies aimed at enhancing the province’s appeal to both domestic and international tourists.

Meanwhile, Mr Achawan also highlighted all the events that are happening throughout the province in June.

These include the Hua Hin Pets Friends 2023 event which will take place from June 3rd to 11th at Market Village Hua Hin, as well as the The Legend FC #7 Gateway to The South Muay Thai event will take place on June 10th at the Square in front of Blueport Hua Hin.

Mr Achawan also cited the Hua Hin Marathon 2023 will be held on June 11th and the Hua Hin Old Days Festival #3 will take place from June 16th to 18th as other events that tourists to the area can enjoy in June.

In addition, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, and related organizations continue to urge the people of Prachuap Khiri Khan province to participate in the voting for the Unseen New Chapters campaign, “Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdee Prakart,” to be included as one of the top 20 unseen tourism destinations in Thailand.

Voting can be done through the website https://www.unseennewchapters.com/ [website in Thai language].

