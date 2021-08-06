41,000 expats in Thailand register for vaccine using Expatvac

More than 41,000 expats in Thailand have registered for a COVID-19 vaccine using the Expatvac registration platform.

According to stats released on Thursday (Aug 5) by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tanee Sangrat, a total of 41,616 expats in Thailand have registered for the vaccine using the Expatvac website.

Of those who have registered, 32,563 are aged under 60, while 9,053 are over 60.

Those suffering from underlying health conditions totalled 3,038, while 172 pregnant expats also registered.

Mr Tanee said that over a third of those registering were located in Greater Bangkok.

Earlier, Mr Tanee said that he expects people to start receiving vaccine appointment dates from August 10 and 11.

Priority will be given to the over 60s, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions.

It is understood 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was recently donated to Thailand by the United States government will be used to vaccinate expats in Thailand.

Expats in Thailand who have not yet registered to receive a vaccine are urged to do so here: https://expatvac.consular.go.th/

