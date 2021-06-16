June 16: 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hua Hin

Health officials reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in Hua Hin on Wednesday (June 16).

Thirty of the new cases were linked to the cluster at the fruit processing factory.

Wednesday’s new cases brings the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 2,105.

No new deaths were reported with the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths at 5.

Meanwhile, 13 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine.

Of the 2,105 cumulative total cases in the province, 403 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 1,697 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 2 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 4 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

More than 55,000 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

