5 Aug: Prachuap reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 31 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Aug 5) reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, 31 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 17 cases were found in Pranburi, 8 in Sam Roi Yot, 12 in Kuiburi, 10 in Thap Sakae, 0 in Bang Saphan, 3 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 13 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 19.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 5,237.

Meanwhile, 62 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 5,237 cumulative total cases in the province, 1,134 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 5,237 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 66 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 153 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 146,950 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 107,725 have received one dose and 37,474 have received both doses. 1,751 people have received a third ‘booster’.

362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

