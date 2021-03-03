5-miilion-Baht budget for new water system

On March 1, Mr Jirawat Prammani, Permanent Secretary of the Municipality, served as the Mayor of Hua Hin / Chief Employment Inspector, along with Mr Phairoj Somatas, head of the Public Park Department, and Mechanic Office together went down to inspect the progress of construction to improve and restoration of the wastewater collection system in front of Wat Khao Lan Thom.

The installation of the wastewater system in this area has Thai Billboard Company Limited responsible for this project has more than 5 Million baht budget.

comments