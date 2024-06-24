5th Hua Hin Taekwondo Championship held at Market Village

The 5th Hua Hin Taekwondo Championship took place at the Market Village Shopping Center in Hua Hin on Saturday (June 22).

The event was presided over by Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul and featured a welcome ceremony attended by Ms. Onruthai Khemnak, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Taekwondo Club, Mr. Kritchai Vichasri, President of the Hua Hin Taekwondo Club, and Mr. Teerayuth Suklap, Assistant General Manager of Market Village Shopping Center.

Over 1,500 participants, including young athletes, coaches, and parents from across the country, attended the championship.

The competition featured two main categories: Kyorugi (sparring) and Poomsae (forms). The Kyorugi category included six age groups for children aged 5-14 and youth aged 15-17. The Poomsae category comprised seven age groups, including children under 6, children aged 7-14, youth aged 15-17, and adults aged 18 and over. The event adhered to international standard rules, with judges from the Taekwondo Association of Thailand overseeing the matches.

The Hua Hin Taekwondo Club, in collaboration with Market Village Shopping Center and Hua Hin Municipality, organized the championship to enhance the skills of taekwondo athletes and promote tourism in Hua Hin and surrounding areas. The competition was first held in 2018, followed by a successful second event in 2019.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the championship resumed with the 3rd, 4th, and now the 5th events. The club aims to continually improve the competition to meet higher international standards and provide a valuable warm-up match for athletes preparing for national-level competitions.

