6,992 cases of drunk driving in Thailand over New Year holidays, 263 deaths

There were almost 7,000 cases of drunk driving in Thailand during the six days of the New Year holidays, according to Probation Department director-general Weerakit Hanparipan.

Mr Weerakit said courts ordered probation for 6,992 drunk-driving cases from Dec 29, 2022, to Jan 3, 2023, which accounted for 96.08% of the 7,277 cases ordered during the same period.

There were also 15 cases of reckless driving (0.21% of the total cases) and 270 cases of driving under narcotic influences (3.71%).

The three provinces which accounted for most drunk driving cases were Roi-et (427), Nonthaburi (318) and Samut Prakan (252).

Mr Weerakit said the law regarding driving under the influence of alcohol had been strictly enforced and that measures have been put in place to rehabilitate offenders.

Anyone who has been placed on probation for driving offences will have their license suspended and are required to report to probation officers, undergo training sessions related to traffic laws and abstain from drinking alcohol, Mr Weerakit said.

Those found to be addicted to alcohol will be referred to the Ministry of Public Health for further rehabilitation.

The news comes after the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre released the stats for the road traffic accidents throughout the country over the New Year holidays.

The Centre said that between Dec 29 – Jan 3, there were:

1,960 accidents

1,938 injuries

263 deaths

Six provinces with zero fatalities

Most accidents were caused by speeding (36.73%) and drunk driving (23.13 percent).

Motorcycles were involved in 79.40 percent of accidents.

Checkpoints

Out of 1,880 main checkpoints set up nationwide, which were operated by 55,861 officers, a total of 397,459 vehicles were stopped and a total of 57,635 people were prosecuted.

The main offences were:

Not having a driver’s license (16,783 people)

Not wearing helmets (16,320 people)

Speeding drivers (7,394)

Provinces which reported the most accidents:

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Sakon Nakhon (65 times per province)

Provinces which reported the most injuries:

Nakhon Si Thammarat (70 people)

Provinces which reported the most fatalities:

Chiang Rai (13 cases)

Provinces which reported zero fatalities:

Narathiwat

Bueng Kan

Phangnga

Yala

Satun

Sukhothai

Prachuap Khiri Khan reported a total of:

53 accidents

45 injuries

10 deaths

Hua Hin district had the highest number of accidents (15), followed by Mueang Prachuap (8) and Thapsakae (7).

