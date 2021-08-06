6th Aug: Prachuap reports 163 new COVID-19 cases, 32 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (Aug 5) reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, 31 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 5 cases were found in Pranburi, 77 in Sam Roi Yot, 13 in Kuiburi, 1 in Thap Sakae, 23 in Bang Saphan, 2 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 10 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 19.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 5,400.

Meanwhile, 96 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 5,400 cumulative total cases in the province, 1,201 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 4,180 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 82 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 167 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 146,950 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 107,725 have received one dose and 37,474 have received both doses. 1,751 people have received a third ‘booster’.

362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

