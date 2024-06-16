7th annual food festival opens in Ao Prachuap

The 7th Local Food and Traditional Sweets Festival officially kicked off Friday evening (June 14), at the seaside road area of Ao Prachuap.

Mr. Komgrit Charoenpattanasombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, presided over the opening ceremony, marking the beginning of the ten-day event.

The festival, organized by Prachuap Khiri Khan City Municipality in collaboration with the Thai Product Promotion Club and various government and private sectors, aims to promote tourism in the province. Mr. Kamon Kaewteth, Mayor of Prachuap Khiri Khan City, highlighted the event’s objectives, emphasizing the importance of introducing both Thai and international tourists to the region’s renowned foods and traditional sweets. The festival also seeks to boost the local economy by generating income for the community through the sale of local products and souvenirs.

In attendance were several notable figures, including Mr. Sarawut Limarunrak, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organization, Mr. Damrong Makarachan, Provincial Development Officer, Ms. Jirawan Bunrit, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Office, and Mrs. Krissana Paesangchan, Provincial Culture Officer. Heads of various government departments, representatives of Wing 5 Command, and numerous citizens also joined the opening ceremony.

The festival runs from June 14 to 23, 2024, and features a variety of activities designed to engage and entertain attendees. Highlights include a Pineapple Mussel Curry competition during the opening ceremony, with cash prizes and certificates awarded to the winners. On June 15, a Cover Dance and Youth Folk Song competition for participants under 18 years old will take place, followed by a local community Luk Thung singing contest on June 18.

Throughout the event, goods from the Thai Product Promotion Club will be available for purchase. The festival aims to align with government and provincial policies to enhance tourism by showcasing local foods and traditional sweets as key attractions, thereby supporting local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and souvenir shops.

The festival is free of charge and invites tourists to experience the culinary and cultural richness of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

