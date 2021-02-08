85-year-old monk hit by a pick-up truck

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
-
0
1
(Photo: huahinsarn)

Feb., 7 KUIBURI – An 85-year-old monk was hit by a pick-up truck in front of Ban Don Klang School along Phetchakasem Road in Kuiburi District on Sunday morning. The monk died instantly.

Investigation officer Pol Chatchai Ya Maknu of Sam Krai Police Station received the report and rushed to the scene together with the rescue team from Phumin Disaster Mitigation Centre, Kuiburi.

Upon reaching the scene, rescuers found body parts scattered in the middle of the highway along with personal belongings of the monk. The deceased was later known as Phra Prao Somjai Wang, a monk of Wat Khao Lan Thom in Khao Takiab.

(Photo: huahinsarn.com)

About 200 metres from the scene, a black Toyota pickup truck parked by the roadside with a cracked windshield and smashed front bumper believed to hit the monk at a very high speed.

The driver, 20-year-old Suparek Thammasalee was uninjured but was in a state of shock when the police arrived. Investigation is ongoing.

Reported by: Phanpong Phochinda
Source: huahinsarn.com
Photos: huahinsarn.com

 

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleBaht rises against Dollar
wp_user_avatar
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR