85-year-old monk hit by a pick-up truck

Feb., 7 KUIBURI – An 85-year-old monk was hit by a pick-up truck in front of Ban Don Klang School along Phetchakasem Road in Kuiburi District on Sunday morning. The monk died instantly.

Investigation officer Pol Chatchai Ya Maknu of Sam Krai Police Station received the report and rushed to the scene together with the rescue team from Phumin Disaster Mitigation Centre, Kuiburi.

Upon reaching the scene, rescuers found body parts scattered in the middle of the highway along with personal belongings of the monk. The deceased was later known as Phra Prao Somjai Wang, a monk of Wat Khao Lan Thom in Khao Takiab.

About 200 metres from the scene, a black Toyota pickup truck parked by the roadside with a cracked windshield and smashed front bumper believed to hit the monk at a very high speed.

The driver, 20-year-old Suparek Thammasalee was uninjured but was in a state of shock when the police arrived. Investigation is ongoing.

Reported by: Phanpong Phochinda

Source: huahinsarn.com

Photos: huahinsarn.com

