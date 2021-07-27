9,800 vaccines to be administered in Prachuap Khiri Khan province this week

Health officials from Prachuap Khiri Khan province will administer 9,800 doses of the Sinovac vaccine from Wednesday (July 28).

The vaccines will be the 1st vaccination dose for the elderly, aged over 60-year, pregnant women, obese people weighing 100 kg+ and people with one of 7 underly health conditions, in accordance with government policy on prioritising vaccine doses.

Each hospital has a schedule of service as follows:

Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital is available on 28-30 July 2021.

Bang Saphan Noi Hospital is available on July 28, 2021.

Pranburi Hospital, Thanarat Camp Hospital, Sam Roi Yot Hospital, Kuiburi Hospital, Thap Sakae Hospital and Bang Saphan Hospital will be available on 29 July 2021.

Hua Hin Hospital is available on 28 and 30 July 2021.

People can check when they will receive the vaccine by entering their ID card number here: http://www.pcko.moph.go.th/checklist.html

Alternatively, you can check out the original listing by following the link here:

http://www.pcko.moph.go.th/check.html

comments