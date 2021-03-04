A 2-year-old girl found infected with COVID 19 in Hua Hin

3rd March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Dr Suriya Kuharat, a public health doctor in Prachuap Khiri Khan revealed the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced 1 additional person has been included in the list of Covid-19 in Prachuap Province.

This is the third case of cumulative infection in the new outbreak where the infected person is a 2-year-old Thai girl.

She is now remaining at Hua Hin hospital although without showing any kind of symptoms.

All five of those close to her were tested showing negative results.

According to her timeline, it was found that on 13 February, the girl along with her family had travelled from her hometown in Samut Sakhon Province to visit her grandfather and grandmother at their house in Soi Khao Noi, Hua Hin Subdistrict.

Throughout the period, the infected person was in Hua Hin from February 14 to 28, the person did not travel nor meet anyone.

comments