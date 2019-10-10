A Bizarre Death of a Dolphin

Marine scientist Of the Sam Roi Yot National Park are Investigating the remains of a dolphins found by local villagers at Bang Pu Beach in the Sam Roi Yot Subdistrict of Prachaup Khiri Khan.

The species is known as a ‘bowl-headed’ dolphin which has similar characteristics to an Irrawaddy dolphin with a round head like a monk’s alms bowl. They have an indistinct beak and dorsal fin.

The cause of death is to be determined with an examination by Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre staff from Chumphon Province.

The dolphin found appeared to be a recent death, nearly 1 metre in length. The eyes were bleeding and the tail area has minor wounds. The species is classified as a protected wildlife under the 1992 Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, like other whales and dolphins.

By Hua Hin Today