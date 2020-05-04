A facelift planned for Hua Hin Train Library

Recently, Hua Hin Mayor Wuttikul and Director of Formal and Informal Education Sutthikan Yamnil had discussed improvements for the Train Library which is currently located at the roundabout in front of Hua Hin Railway Station.

Director Yamnil said the Train Library has been around for more than a decade and its appearance seems to start deteriorating. “The train needs to be repainted; its roof needs to be fixed as there are leaks, allowing rainwater to drip onto the shelves, damaging some half-century old books and other valuable published materials. The garden surrounding the coach also needs refurbishments,” she added.

The mayor committed to the train’s overhaul before the rainy season starts. Renovating the garden, however, will be put off for the time being as the municipality has been informed by the State Railway of Thailand that the double-track railway project is underway and thus it is advisable to move the entire Train Library from the roundabout to the railway track connecting to the vintage Steam Locomotive on permanent display behind the train station to give the library a ‘new look’.

Once the planned ‘face-lift’ is completed, Hua Hin Railway Station and the revitalised Train Library will resume their roles as important Hua Hin landmarks for generations to come.

