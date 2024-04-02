A guide to public Songkran events in Hua Hin

Hua Hin is gearing up for a vibrant and larger-than-ever Songkran festival, which will take place between April 11-13.

Songkran is of course the traditional Thai New Year, originally observed as a three-day national holiday from 13 to 15 April.

The traditional activities are the pouring of scented water onto sacred Buddha images and the palms of one’s parents, as well as the famous water-splashing activity.

But for many people and in many parts of the country, Songkran means three days of water fights.

Back in December 2023, “Songkran in Thailand, Traditional Thai New Year Festival” was included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Following the UNESCO recognition, the Thai government announced that the country will host the “World Songkran Festival” with activities taking place nationwide from 1 to 21 April 2024.

And while that doesn’t mean three weeks solid of water splashing, there will be more emphasis placed on Songkran this year than previous years.

In Hua Hin, there are a few main locations where large public Songkran events are being organised.

Pae Mai Market

April 11-13, 6pm to midnight: This year’s main organised public celebrations, dubbed the “Songkran Wicker Basket Flower Shirt” festival, are set to take place at the spacious Pae Mai Market along the khlong irrigation canal road.

This unique Songkran event is said to embody the spirit of the festival through the wearing of distinctive wicker-basket collared and floral shirts.

The decision to host the event at the Pae Mai floating market is strategic, organisers said, designed to accommodate a larger audience and provide ample parking, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The event will feature activities that blend tradition with fun, including contests for children, traditional blessings, water splashing fun, and live music concerts, all set within the accommodating and secure environment of the Pae Mai floating market.

Organisers said the Pae Mai Market can accommodate more than 1,000 cars for event attendees and has a good security system to ensure that the Songkran event can be conducted with fun, joy, and safety.

Additionally, the market has prepared shuttle services for tourists traveling by public transport to celebrate the Songkran festival.

Pone Kingpetch Public Park

April 12: The Songkran event at Pone Kingpetch Public Park, set to take place on April 12 from 16:00 to 24:00, promises both traditional celebrations and dancing, along with lots of water splashing.

Organised by Hua Hin Municipality and related agencies, the event will kick off with an opening ceremony including special performances by students from Pak Nam Pran Vitthaya School.

Following this there will be a water tunnel and foam party, and DJ sets, setting the tone for a day filled with joy and entertainment.

April 13: The second day of celebrations at the park is more of the same, with musical performances, dancing and a procession taking place in the morning, followed by water throwing and partying later in the day.

A key highlight includes the bathing ceremony for the Phra Phuttha Sihing statue. The district chief of Hua Hin and municipal executives will lead a ceremony of pouring water on the elders’ hands, symbolizing respect and blessings. The festivities will also feature a procession ceremony, showcasing the revered Phra Phuttha Sihing statue, Luang Por Nak. 09:30 to 24:00.

Bluport Hua Hin

April 13-16: BluPort Hua Hin announced that it will host its “April Splash” event for Songkran Festival 2024.

The “April Splash” event, running from April 13-16, 2024, at The Square area of BluPort Hua Hin, promises a memorable experience for all attendees.

The event will feature special activities to enhance the auspiciousness of the Thai New Year, such as the Buddha image water pouring ritual and the traditional pouring of water on elders’ hands for blessings.

Additionally, an ultimate water splashing activity will take place in a new hotspot next to BluPort Hua Hin, transforming Soi Hua Hin 100/1 into a large water splashing venue complete with a water tunnel and a DJ Party to amplify the fun.

Live music and DJ sets from MC Sumo and DJ Lady Helen.

Market Village Hua Hin

April 13: Market Village Hua Hin will host its annual Songkran Foam Party. Located at the activity area in front of the shopping center, the festivities kick off at 2:00 PM with concerts and parties. Plus, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, kids can enjoy their own dedicated zone, ensuring fun for the whole family at this vibrant celebration of Songkran.

Hua Hin Beach

April 12: A traditional Songkran ceremony featuring music and dance performances will take place on Hua Hin beach. The event will take place from 16:30 to 17:30 and will feature students from various schools within Hua Hin Municipality.

Around Hua Hin

In addition to the organized public Songkran festivities, the primary locations for water splashing activities will be Soi Bintabaht, Soi 94, and Soi 80.

These areas are expected to draw large crowds participating in the traditional water throwing that marks the Thai New Year celebration.

While these streets serve as the focal points for the event, spontaneous water throwing will be happening all over town.

*This post will be updated as/when new events are announced.

