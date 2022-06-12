A hidden gem: The Hua Hin restaurant serving incredible authentic Indian food

Enjoying a nice curry with friends and family is one of the real culinary treats.

But in Thailand, Indian food can sometimes be a little hit and miss.

Fortunately for people living in or visiting Hua Hin, there is a hidden gem of a restaurant serving delicious and authentic Indian food.

Eat At Sivana is located at Soi 126 and serves up flavour packed, yet affordable Indian cuisine from its modern and spacious poolside setting.

The recently overhauled menu includes all the ‘old school favourites’ such as butter chicken, and chicken tikka masala, as well as some lesser known dishes, all of which are cooked by experienced Indian chef, Bobby.

For as good as the food tastes, it is also reasonably priced with starters from just 90 baht, curries around 200 baht and tandoori dishes (the kitchen includes a genuine tandoori oven) from 165 baht.

There are lots of vegetarian options too. The dal palak, one of the most popular dishes among vegetarian customers, offers great value at just 135 baht.

Overall, portion sizes can be described as generous, the samosas were substantial and the tandoori chicken would be more than enough for sharing between a group.

For curry lovers, the lamb rogan josh is a must try. The meat is unbelievably tender and just melts in the mouth.

Another dish diners keep coming back for is the biryani – perfectly cooked rice, seasoned with rich spices alongside tender chicken. What’s not to like?

The Naan bread was soft, tasty and easy to tear apart for mopping up that curry sauce.

Eat at Sivana ticks a lot of boxes, in terms of taste, quality, value and setting.

If you are in Hua Hin and are craving Indian food head to Eat at Sivana on Soi 126 or look out for them on Grab and Food Panda.

Open daily from 8am – 8.30pm. Closed on Wednesdays

For more info contact:

📍 Google Maps

☎️ 032-900-291

📱 FB : Eat At Sivana

