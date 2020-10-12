A Kilo of kindness goes a long way

“A Kilo of Kindness” can go a long way, as Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is again showing.

In fact some 513 kilograms of donated food and other supplies collected were given to Baan-pa-mark Border Patrol Police School last month as part of Mövenpick’s annual global charity program.

Running now in its sixth year, the needed welfare campaign also honours the United Nations International Day of Charity and is assisted by National Children’s Day Committee. Resort guests and hotel staff members had donated the collection of food, clothes and educational supplies to support students of the school.

This welcomed charity was led by Mr Sven Walter, general manager of the Hua Hin resort of the international Mövenpick hotel chain that runs a global sustainability program called Shine. This program aims to give back to the communities where the company operates, focusing on the three objectives of environment, employees and social sustainability, with education forming the common thread.

By Hua Hin Today

