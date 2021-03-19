A New style of normal implemented on Songkran

19th March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Ministry of Culture Mr Itthipol Khunplum revealed the results of discussions with 23 agencies on the Songkran event plan by proposing guidelines and campaign measures to organise a new normal style of Songkran festival while still inheriting Thai culture.

It consists of requesting cooperation from relevant agencies to consider organising a new trend by focusing on culture, tradition, tourism, and health.

All group activities and close contact are banned such as no water splashing, no water guns, no smearing of powders, and party events in all areas. In order to avoid the risk of the spread of the virus.

Sprinkling holy water on the Buddha statue is to be reconsidered by the Supreme Sangha Society again.

The provincial governor composed of the relevant departments will closely supervise the event.

If the rules are violated, the law enforcement under the Communicable Disease Control Act and the Emergency Decree will act immediately.

The organisation that arranges the event emphasizes on the inheritance of good traditions, adhering to the prevention measures, and accordance with the measures for easing business.

