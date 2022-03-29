A pioneer in Thailand’s fine dining scene is coming to SO Sofitel Hua Hin

GUEST CHEF SERIES: CHEF MIRCO KELLER

Beach Society X Keller at SO Sofitel Hua Hin

From 8 – 14 April 2022

Beach Society, SO Sofitel Hua Hin partners with Keller, contemporary European fine dining cuisine that led by Chef Mirco Keller and launches Beach Society X Keller at SO Sofitel Hua Hin during 8 – 14 April 2022, from 5 pm – 11 pm.

Keller offers diners a fine dining experience built on a foundation of classic techniques with modern presentation, showcasing both local and imported premium products in unique combinations with an emphasis on detail and innovation.

Dishes can appear simple yet beneath the stylish presentation, conceal complex flavor profiles and memorable signature sauces during dinner at Beach Society.

‘Keller Classic’ 6-course dinner – THB 3,800 net per person

‘Keller Classic’ 6-course dinner, paired with 4 glasses of mocktails – THB 4,900 net per person

A la carte menu – start from THB 530 net per dish

Mocktail – start from THB 350 net per glass

Beach Society X Keller is a part of SO Sofitel Hua Hin’s guest chef series, one of the new experiences at Beach Society, the happening hotspot for the food and drinks scene in Hua Hin and Cha-Am.

For more information and reservations, please visit https://bit.ly/36IrKVM, call 032-709-555 or email h9649@sofitel.com

SO Sofitel Hua Hin

115 Moo 7, Bangkao, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi 76120 Thailand

