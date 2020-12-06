A remarkable turnout at Hua Hin Jazz Festival

In the early evening of 4th Dec, Prachuap Khiri Khan Permanent Secretary Kittipong Sukphakkul together with Hua Hin Mayor Wuttikul presided over the opening ceremony of the 2020 Hua Hin International Jazz Festival at the beachfront of Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin.

Special guests, music lovers and tourists attended this 1st major event since the strict Covid measures were implemented last March.

‘Ko’ Mr Sax Man, who’s also one of the organizers started off the show and followed by numerous jazz artists, both local and foreigners putting on an incredible performance.

Two days of music on two stages in a perfect and cozy sea breeze ambiance, show started at (approx) 4:00pm and lasted until midnight.

Source: huahinsarn.com

