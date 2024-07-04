A taste of Tuscany: Alberto Restaurant to showcase Cinta Senese dishes this July

This July, Alberto Restaurant will be offering a delightful selection of Tuscan dishes, featuring the renowned Cinta Senese pork.

Cinta Senese is an ancient breed of pig originating in Tuscany, specifically in the Montagnola Senese area. These pigs are characterized by their dark pigmentation with a distinctive white or pinkish band running perpendicularly across their front legs.

Cinta Senese pigs have been raised in Tuscany for over 1,000 years. They were kept by the Etruscans and Romans, and in more recent times, they have been depicted in Renaissance frescoes and paintings dating back to the 14th century.

The meat of Cinta Senese pigs is known for its excellent organoleptic properties. The fat is pinkish in color, and the meat is flavorful and dark. These pigs enjoy at least a year of complete freedom in their natural habitat, which is essential for their well-being and proper nourishment.

Cinta Senese is the only breed indigenous to Tuscany that holds the Italian Government’s D.O.P. (Protected Designation of Origin) status.

This July, Alberto Restaurant will feature several Cinta Senese dishes. Additionally, on Friday, July 12th, the restaurant will host a WINE DINNER event showcasing Cinta Senese products paired with Tuscan wines such as I Veroni Chianti, Chianti Classico Riserva, Vin Santo, and Talenti Brunello di Montalcino.

CUCINA IN TOSCANA

Tuscan cuisine is one of Italy’s most renowned culinary traditions. It features a rich array of seafood, meat, and game dishes. From the coastal area of Livorno, you can savor the famous “cacciucco” seafood soup, which is more like a fish stew. In the northern cities of Carrara and Massa, you’ll find “cozze ripiene” (stuffed mussels) and “baccalà marinato” (marinated salted cod fish), though some attribute these recipes to the nearby Ligurian city of La Spezia.

Heading towards Florence, you’ll encounter the famous “lampredotto.” This Florentine dish is made from the “abomasum,” or the fourth stomach of a cow, cooked in a savory broth full of Mediterranean herbs. A “panino con lampredotto” is a must-try in Florence.

In the Siena province, you can enjoy several traditional dishes. “Ribollita” is a farmer’s soup made with cabbage, beans, and stale bread. Stewed hare “alla cacciatora” pairs well with a Chianti Riserva, and the famous “trippa” (cow stomach cooked in a rich tomato sauce) is another local favorite.

Tuscany is also the birthplace of “fettunta” (known today as bruschetta), originally a simple but wonderful slice of grilled farm bread drizzled with good olive oil from the surrounding hills. Another dish worth mentioning is “panzanella,” a salad of onions, tomatoes, and bread. In autumn and winter, “castagnaccio,” a cake made with chestnut flour, pine nuts, and raisins, is popular. Also, don’t forget the “cantucci” biscuits made with almonds, which are perfect for dipping into the fantastic “Vin Santo.” During Christmas, you’ll find “ricciarelli” and “panforte” on tables, and at every town fair, there are “brigidini.”

We couldn’t conclude this selection without mentioning “pappardelle al cinghiale” (ribbon pasta with wild boar ragout).

Finally, the most famous Tuscan dish worldwide is “la fiorentina” steak. Anything less than a four-finger thick cut of “Chianina” beef is not considered a proper “fiorentina.”

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to experience authentic Tuscan cuisine. Visit Alberto Restaurant this July and indulge in the exquisite flavors of Cinta Senese and other traditional dishes.

comments