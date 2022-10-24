A unique taste of Spain in Hua Hin: Little Spain at the Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort for one week only

Hua Hin Today was invited to join an exciting food collaboration which brought a traditional taste of Spain to the Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort

When you think of traditional Spanish cuisine, some of the first dishes that spring to mind are Paella, Cochinillo Asada, Tortilla Espanola, and Churros.

But an event held on Saturday (Oct 22) at the Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort explored the fascinating side of Spanish fine dining, with a selection of dishes you typically wouldn’t find in restaurants.

The “Pequeña España Wine Dinner”, a 5-course dinner with wine pairing, was held as part of a collaboration between InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and popular local restaurant, Little Spain Hua Hin.

The event combined luxurious fine dining with extraordinary home-cooked food, and featured outstanding wines from Spain’s world renowned Rioja region.

Vanessa Humbert, the chef and owner of Little Spain Hua Hin, explained how the menu was influenced by the flavours and food she ate growing up and which she watched being made by her mother as she prepared meals for the family.

The food, which was sensational, was further complemented by the pairing of wines courtesy of Marqués de Murrieta, Universal Fine Wine & Spirit.

The wine pairing really was superb, which helped to achieve a wonderful harmony between the ingredients and the unique characteristics of each paired wine.

Our favorite dishes are Carabinero a la Plancha (grilled Spanish red prawn) and Carrilera de Cerdo Ibérico con Salsa de Vino Tinto (braised ibérico pork cheeks in red wine sauce).

Spanish prawns are a large deep-sea prawn that are renowned for their size and deep red colour, which does not change when cooked.

They have a more distinct and robust flavor than other shrimps or langoustine, and that was certainly the case here.

Additionally, the braised ibérico pork cheeks were tender and went well with the black truffle and red wine sauce.

If you are a lover of Spanish food or want to taste some of the delectable home-cooked Spanish cuisine, the Pequeña España set dinner menu is available at the Azure beachfront restaurant until October 30, 2022.

Please note the wine pairings are not available but you can order a bottle of Spanish wine from the wine list. (We’d recommend the Rosé).

Pequeña España Wine selection

Pazo Barrantes Albariño

The new Pazo Barrantes will surprise with an extremely elegant and expressive nose; fine aromas of white stone fruits, hints of citric fruits, balsamic nuances, acacia blossoms and bay. Liveliness and freshness in the palate, with a fluid texture and balanced, long finish.

Marqués de Murrieta Primer Rosé

A subtle nose with a solid palate. Fresh aromas of raspberries, blood orange, lavender and pink pepper. Freshness and liveliness on the palate combine with a persistent and expressive finish. Delicate, fluid and flavourful.

Marqués de Murrieta Reserva

This is very structured and powerful wine with a dense and rich palate of ripe fruit and hints of toasted oak. Full and layered.

Marqués de Murrieta Dalmau

Dark burgundy red in colour with a blood-red core. On the nose are gooseberries, black cherry, leather with a touch of charred wood and vanilla coming to the surface, all surrounded in a cloud of red floral notes.

Special Thanks: Arthur de Lencquesaing, director of worldwide development for Marqués de Murrieta Estates and Wines, has extensive culinary knowledge from all across Europe, Asia, and Africa. He provided his knowledge and assisted us in learning more about the wines served at the Pequeña España Wine Dinner, all of which were provided by the regional distributor Universal Fine Wines and Spirits.

