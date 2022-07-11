Absolute Golf Services selected as the management company of Banyan Golf Club

Absolute Golf Services (AGS) is delighted to announce the signing of a long-term management contract for Banyan Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Banyan Golf Club is the multi award winning golf course, celebrated for its excellent facilities and memorable hospitality.

The signing of the stunning 18-hole par 72 championship golf course has marked the significant success and growth of AGS’s portfolio of managed golf and leisure facilities in Thailand and Asia.

Banyan Golf Club is known to be one of Asia’s Best Golf Courses and a must visit golf course for Thailand’s visitors.

The iconic design of the clubhouse which features both Thai and modern architectural features with the stunning views of the surrounding mountains makes Banyan Golf Club the most memorable golf course for all visitors and one that is enjoyed by the many members and residents of Thailand.

The spectacular course was designed and built by one of Thailand most most famous golf course architects, Khun Pirapon Namantra.

James Shippey, AGS Managing Director, stated with excitement about the signing of the management contract of Banyan Golf Club, “We are honoured to partner with Banyan Golf Club and the overall Banyan Residence, a facility that is very highly regarded and renowned for the delivery of unrivaled experiences throughout the golf and residential resort. Banyan Golf Club has been providing memorable experiences since its inception 14 years ago, we are enthused at the prospect on further developing the golfing and hospitality experiences for members and guests to enjoy in the years to come. We are supremely confident that Banyan Golf Club will continue to enhance its reputation as the must play golf club in Hua Hin, Thailand. Banyan Golf Club enjoys a very unique social community for its members, which creates special bond to all that experience Hua Hin’ finest golf experience.”

Absolute Golf Services (AGS) provides compelling advantages to property owners, investors and developers. The company offers flexible management and consultancy services that have been developed and tailored to meet owners’ objectives, both operationally and financially.

AGS is driven by a dynamic multi-talented team of industry-experienced professionals to ensure sustainability and growth. We are committed to the development of the golf and leisure industry and are perfectly positioned to deliver to owners what it takes to win.

