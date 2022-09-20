Absolute Hotel Services to open new hotel, U Hua Hin

By
Online Reporter
-
0
371

Absolute Hotel Services group will expand its global portfolio with the 26th addition to the U Hotels & Resorts brand, U Hua Hin.

The project is currently under construction and has a planned opening date in 2023. U Hua Hin will be located in Cha-am, just a 2.5-hour drive from Bangkok.

The famous beachside resort town is a popular destination for Thai and foreign tourists.

U Hua Hin will be a peaceful beachfront resort suitable for discerning leisure travellers who seek serenity and privacy. The resort’s relaxing design concept will use light tones and wood throughout its interior design.

The resort will feature 62 rooms and villas with sizes ranging from 30 – 53 sqm. and a full range of facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, all-day dining restaurant and a poolside bar.

 “The announcement of U Hua Hin is an important milestone for Absolute Hotel Services. A charming city like Hua Hin can attract tourists from all over the world. Our aim is that U Hua Hin becomes the perfect beachside resort for families, groups of friends or couples who want to relax with the unique services of U Hotels & Resorts,” said Jonathan Wigley.

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR