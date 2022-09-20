Absolute Hotel Services to open new hotel, U Hua Hin

Absolute Hotel Services group will expand its global portfolio with the 26th addition to the U Hotels & Resorts brand, U Hua Hin.
The project is currently under construction and has a planned opening date in 2023. U Hua Hin will be located in Cha-am, just a 2.5-hour drive from Bangkok.
The famous beachside resort town is a popular destination for Thai and foreign tourists.
U Hua Hin will be a peaceful beachfront resort suitable for discerning leisure travellers who seek serenity and privacy. The resort’s relaxing design concept will use light tones and wood throughout its interior design.
The resort will feature 62 rooms and villas with sizes ranging from 30 – 53 sqm. and a full range of facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, all-day dining restaurant and a poolside bar.