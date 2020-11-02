After an 8-year office term, it’s time for a new election

On 2nd November, the President of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) and the electoral committee from 8 districts were at the provincial CECC (Council Election Coordination Center) to supervise and ensure the application of the candidates for presidency of PAO goes smoothly on its first day of registration.

The atmosphere at the CECC hall was rather tense and exciting shown by the applicants as well as the electoral committee, for it has been 8 years (two office terms) since the last PAO election was held and the people believe that it’s time for a change, a new direction for Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

