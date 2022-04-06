After You On The Beach at SO SOFITEL HUA HIN

8 April – 30 June 2022 l 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Keep it cool this summer at the After You pop-up beach bar, where you can enjoy a selection of icy refreshments available exclusively at SO Sofitel Hua Hin.

Chill out by the beachfront with Japanese-style kakigōri, a shaved ice dessert with a choice of watermelon or young coconut flavors, and rehydrate with summer drinks to beat the heat, including salty plum guava frappe, pineapple chili frappe, and cantaloupe frappe.

Come for the After You desserts, but stay for the Imaginative Escape at SO Sofitel Hua Hin, with experiences including a brand new Wibit water pool adventure course, three swimming pools, Kids Tent, 18-hole SO Wonderland Adventure Golf course, multipurpose and pickle ball court, and a bike-and-surfskate path that winds 2.2 km around the resort.

SO Sofitel Hua Hin’s Family Fun at SO room package, SO Comfy room rate with We Travel Together starts from only THB 3,390 net/room/night (normal price THB 5,650 net/room/night), including as below,

One-night accommodation in a SO Comfy room for 2 adults and 1 kid (under 12 years old)

Daily breakfast at White Oven

THB 500++ Food & Beverage credit to be used at any outlets*

THB 500++ Spa credit to be used at SO/ SPA*

50% discount on food & non-alcohol beverages at SO Sundae OR Kids’ activities at Kids Tent **

* For redemption, requirement of minimum spending at THB 1,000++ apply.

** The SO Sundae discount cannot be combined with THB 500++ Food & Beverage credit.

Remarks: 1 kid (under 12 years old) stays free with breakfast (per room).

At SO Sofitel Hua Hin, safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members are our top priority. With Accor’s ALLSAFE label and SHA, SHA Plus+ and SHA Extra Plus+ certifications by TAT Thailand, you can rest assured on the hygiene protocols to welcome you safely for a truly Imaginative Escape.

Discover more, please visit https://bit.ly/3uXHj4L

For more information, please email h9649@sofitel.com or call 032-709-555

