Agencies team up with Agoda to boost community based tourism in Kuiburi

Tourism officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan have recently launched a community based tourism promotion project in association with Agoda, a leading online travel booking platform.

The initiative aims to strengthen the tourism sector in the Kuiburi district, which is a popular tourist destination with immense potential.

Acting Major Adisak Noisuwan, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province presided over the opening of the project, along with Mr. Daniel Gelfer, Director of Public Relations, Agoda.

Also in attendance included Ms. Sangchan Kaew Prathumrasmee Tourism and Sports, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Mr. Archawan Kongkanat, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Mr. Chanat Pongthararik, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Tourism Industry Council, Mr. Udomsuk Nimsian, President of the Tourism Business Association Prachuap Khiri Khan Province and Ms. Angkhana Phiphat Suksakul President of the Community-Based Tourism Association of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

According to Acting Major Adisak, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province is committed to promoting community-based tourism to enhance the tourism economy of the region. The project is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on the tourism industry worldwide. The tourism officials are working to create innovative and sustainable tourism products that attract both Thai and foreign tourists to Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

The Community Based Tourism Promotion Project is an effort to empower local communities and provide them with opportunities to participate in the tourism industry. The project aims to involve local communities in the development of tourism products that highlight the unique culture, traditions, and natural resources of the region. The project will also create job opportunities for local residents and improve their livelihoods.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanat, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, stated that Kui Buri Safari is a popular tourist attraction among nature and wildlife enthusiasts. Tourists can explore the natural beauty of the region by observing wild elephants, bulls, and rare wild animals such as red bulls, especially in the evening, which is considered a wildlife tourist paradise. The project aims to enhance the tourist experience by providing visitors with authentic cultural experiences that reflect the traditions and way of life of local communities.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanat also praised Agoda’s efforts to promote community tourism in the Kui Buri District.

He stated that Agoda’s activities would contribute significantly to increasing the potential of the local community and promoting tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. By featuring local homestays, cultural tours, and other community-based tourism activities on their platform, Agoda is helping to create economic opportunities for local communities while promoting sustainable tourism practices.

This collaborative effort between Agoda and the tourism officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province demonstrates the potential for public-private partnerships to drive sustainable tourism development and benefit local communities.

Agoda, meanwhile, has been actively involved in promoting community-based tourism throughout Thailand.

Mr. Daniel Gelfer, representing Agoda, has highlighted the company’s efforts to connect travelers with local communities and foster creative tourism activities through a community-based tourism promotion program launched in 2022.

The program was initially implemented in different locations throughout Thailand, including the Ban Laem community in Suphanburi Province and the Bang Ko Bua community in Samut Prakan Province. However, in 2023, Agoda intends to expand its efforts in collaboration with the Province of Prachuap Khiri Khan and the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan Office.

Agoda volunteers have also helped wildlife conservation in Kui Buri National Park, Prachuap Khiri Khan, by creating an artificial salt lick and cleaning and filling pans with water to provide essential minerals and water to the area’s wild elephants, bulls, and wildlife.

Agoda volunteers are using their skills, knowledge, and expertise in photography, design, marketing, and technology to increase the capabilities of the community and homestay businesses while promoting eco-tourism in Ruam Thai Village through public relations via various digital channels.

The Community Based Tourism Promotion Project is a collaborative effort between the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administration Organization, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Agoda.

Agoda, as a leading online travel booking platform, is supporting the project by promoting community-based tourism products and activities to its customers.

The platform will feature local homestays, cultural tours, and other community-based tourism activities, providing visitors with an authentic and immersive experience.

