AirAsia announces sale on Hua Hin to Chiang Mai flights, fares just 983 THB

With this offer from AirAsia, it is now probably cheaper to fly from Hua Hin to Chiang Mai than it is fill your car with gasoline.

AirAsia has slashed the price of fares for flights from Hua Hin to Chiang Mai.

Passengers traveling in August and September will get a 30% discount on the price of the fares, the airline has announced.

It means that the price of fares for flights from Hua Hin to Chiang Mai are just 983.25THB

However, anyone wishing to take advantage of the discount fares need to book before July 24, this coming Sunday.

The 30% discount only applies to tickets purchased via the AirAsia website or the AirAsia Super app and is for the travel period from 1 Aug 2022 – 30 Sep 2022.

The discount is available as part of AirAsia’s Mid-Year Sale promotion which launched on July 18.

Currently AirAsia operates flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

