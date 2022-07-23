AirAsia changes times of Hua Hin and Chiang Mai flights from August

AirAsia has confirmed a change to the schedule for flights operating between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai in August.

Flights will still operate every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

However, the new flight schedule will mean later departure times compared to the flights it operated in July.

From August 3, flight FD3900 will depart Chiang Mai at 11:10, arriving in Hua Hin at 12:30.

Flight FD3901 from Hua Hin will then depart at 13:00, arriving in Chiang Mai at 14:15.

In July, AirAsia had operated morning flights between the two destinations, departing at 07:15 and 09:05 from Chiang Mai and Hua Hin, respectively.

Flight schedules are subject to change.

Passengers are advised to contact AirAsia directly for the latest flight information.

