Alberto Restaurant by Rossano to host exciting culinary events this May

This May, food enthusiasts in Hua Hin have a unique opportunity to enhance their culinary skills and indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Alberto Restaurant by Rossano.

Highlighting the series of events is a complimentary of charge pesto cooking demonstration, a must-attend for those eager to master the art of traditional Italian sauces, in a fun and entertaining atmosphere.

Free pesto cooking demonstration

On Wednesday, May 29th at 2:30 PM, Alberto Restaurant invites you to a special cooking demonstration focused on the authentic preparation of pesto, a staple of Ligurian cuisine, for which Alberto is an expert.

The session will not only cover the basic recipe but also explore traditional dishes that incorporate the freshly made sauce, such as Spaghetti with pesto, green beans, potatoes, and shrimps. This event promises to be both informative and enjoyable, perfect for anyone looking to bring a taste of Italy into their kitchen.

Wine pairing dinner

The restaurant will also host a Wine Pairing Dinner on Saturday, May 18th, starting at 7:00 PM. The evening will begin with a welcoming glass of Alba Spumante, followed by a sophisticated menu that includes Vitello Tonnato (veal with tuna salsa), and Ravioli di Castagne (chestnut and ricotta cheese ravioli), each paired with exquisite selections from Fratelli Ponte, such as Roero Arneis and Barbera Superiore.

The main courses offer a choice between Venison Tenderloin with a coffee and parmesan crust or Snow Fish wrapped in leek, both accompanied by Fratelli Ponte Barolo. The dinner will conclude with a refreshing Lemon Sherbet Tartufo paired with Fratelli Ponte Moscato Frizzante. Priced at 2800 THB net per person, reservations can be made at 062-189-0045.

May special menu

Throughout the month, diners can also enjoy the ‘Taste of Piemonte’ special menu, which features regional delights like sliced Veal with Tuna Salsa, Chestnut and Ricotta Cheese Ravioli, Acquerello Risotto with Duck Breast and Orange Salsa, and Braised Beef Short Ribs served on smoked Scamorza cheese purée. The dessert offering includes Zabaione with Amaretto and Vanilla Ice Cream, rounding off the meals with a sweet note.

Each of these events at Alberto’s is designed to provide a delightful and enriching experience, combining the joys of Italian cooking with the pleasure of fine dining.

Whether you are a cooking enthusiast eager to learn about pesto or a food lover looking for an exceptional dining experience, these events are sure to satisfy your culinary cravings this May in Hua Hin.

📱 Alberto Restaurant by Rossano

📌 https://maps.app.goo.gl/uqLowN5fCg7ggXCT9

☎️ 062 189 0045

⏰ Open daily – 11:30 – 14:00, 17:00 – 22:00

